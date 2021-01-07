Robert W. Baird Downgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Neutral

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HIW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

