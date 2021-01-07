Robin Gene Seim Sells 1,319 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 73,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.