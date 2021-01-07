Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $294.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth about $37,041,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth about $7,158,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

