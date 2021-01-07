Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.12

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 99900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

