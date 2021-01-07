Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.00) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

