Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Raised to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $258.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

