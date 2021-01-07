Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 366.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.