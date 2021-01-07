Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Intel by 45.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

