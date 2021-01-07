Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sector Perform

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fortis by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.