Royal Bank of Canada Increases Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $91.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.50. Onex has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

