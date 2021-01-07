Royal Bank of Canada Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $46.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

