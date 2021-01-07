Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.58

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.58 and traded as high as $121.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $119.55, with a volume of 4,186,183 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.58.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

