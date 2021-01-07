RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RPM opened at $87.30 on Thursday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36.

Get RPM International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.