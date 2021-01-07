RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $512.47

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $512.47 and traded as high as $681.20. RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) shares last traded at $679.40, with a volume of 2,509,305 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 676.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 512.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) Company Profile (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

