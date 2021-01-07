Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $19.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $13.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

RUTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

RUTH stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.50 million, a PE ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $2,450,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,201 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after buying an additional 180,181 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

