Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report $99.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.92 million to $112.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $446.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $497.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.88 million to $510.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.58 million, with estimates ranging from $690.81 million to $821.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

