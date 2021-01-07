Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:SBB opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54.

About Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

