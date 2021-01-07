Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00428371 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.