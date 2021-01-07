SAFE2 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. One SAFE2 token can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SAFE2 Token Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 tokens. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure.

SAFE2 Token Trading

