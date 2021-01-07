Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of SALM opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

