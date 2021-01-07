Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.90

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

About Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

