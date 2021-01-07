Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading Up 8.1%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 506,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 672,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

