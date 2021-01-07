Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.66). Sanderson Farms posted earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $8.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $131.74 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -125.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.