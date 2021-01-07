Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €43.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.08 ($49.50).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €37.06 ($43.59) on Monday. TOTAL SE has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.73.

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

