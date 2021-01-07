Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,430.60 ($18.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,323 ($30.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,292.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,133.92. The stock has a market cap of £53.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

