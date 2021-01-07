SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,723. The firm has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

