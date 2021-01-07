Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.00

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 5267924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of £66.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.41.
In other news, insider David Archer sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).
Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
