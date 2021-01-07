SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $293.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SBA Communications have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, an increase in data volume, the deployment of 5G network, and additional spectrum are propelling wireless carriers to expand and enhance their networks. Capitalizing on this trend, the company is expanding its tower portfolio. This is likely to provide it with a significant lease-up opportunity over the long haul. Recurring revenues from long-term tower leases are likely to drive site-leasing revenue growth over the long term. However, a highly-leveraged balance sheet limits its ability to withstand any future negative externalities. Additionally, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidation or reduction in network spending impacts the company’s top line. Further, the evolution of new technologies may impact its site-leasing activity.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $264.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,653.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.83. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 121.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $2,475,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

