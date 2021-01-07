Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $85.31. Approximately 612,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 687,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Schrödinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $708,390.00. Also, insider Shane Brauner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,759,958 shares of company stock valued at $280,847,180 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.