SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Down 11.9%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price dropped 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 765,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 833,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in SeaChange International by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.