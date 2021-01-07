Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Up 5.8%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.91 and last traded at $176.36. Approximately 1,213,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,262,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Get Seagen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average is $175.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,792 shares of company stock worth $35,206,215 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,074,000 after acquiring an additional 274,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.