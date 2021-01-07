Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after buying an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 566,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 145,095 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

