Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,593 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of BMTC opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $657.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMTC. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.