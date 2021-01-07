Sei Investments Co. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 271,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 169,126 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

