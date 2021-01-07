Sei Investments Co. Has $314,000 Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 158.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFS. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

