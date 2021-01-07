Sei Investments Co. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Shoe Carnival worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 96.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.78 million, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

