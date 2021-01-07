Sei Investments Co. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Gladstone Land worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.