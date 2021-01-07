Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other REX American Resources news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REX shares. BidaskClub lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.01 million, a PE ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.29. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $97.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

