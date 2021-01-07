Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,162 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PQ Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PQ Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PQ Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PQ Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

PQG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

