Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,027,000 after purchasing an additional 454,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in US Ecology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

