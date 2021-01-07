Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as low as $9.34. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 42,096 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

