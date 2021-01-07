Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 84,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

