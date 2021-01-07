Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC and ABCC. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $1.24 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Binance, RightBTC, ABCC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

