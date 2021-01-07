SemiLEDs (LEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 8th.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.68.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

