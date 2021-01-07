Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,670,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,213,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.