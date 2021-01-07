Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Service Corporation has outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on increased funerals performed due to higher pandemic-led deaths, which along with solid cost management aided its third-quarter 2020 results. Also, the company’s focus on making property developments is noteworthy. During the quarter, earnings and revenues grew year over year and topped estimates. Markedly, with curbs being lifted, Service Corporation has seen unexpected increases in its preneed cemetery sales. However, preneed funeral sales have been soft due to increased social distancing, which is also weighing on core average revenue per service. Apart from this, high corporate general and administrative costs are a concern. While management expects the impact of the pandemic to continue in the fourth quarter, it raised its 2020 earnings view.”

SCI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Service Co. International stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,914.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $490,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

