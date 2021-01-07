Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

SVRGF stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

