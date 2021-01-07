SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Up 6%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 1,335,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 936,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SG Blocks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -6.45.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 521.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SG Blocks stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 384.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SG Blocks worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

