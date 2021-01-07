Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

