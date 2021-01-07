Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)’s (SCL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

Get Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) alerts:

TSE:SCL opened at C$3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.83. Shawcor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.47.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.